Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $470,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.