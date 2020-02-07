GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.48.

GRUB opened at $54.62 on Friday. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in GrubHub by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

