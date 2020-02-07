Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GGAL. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

GGAL stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

