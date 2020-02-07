Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.09

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.20. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 7,485 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,911,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

