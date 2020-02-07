Guinness Asset Management Ltd Buys 35,010 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 136,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,814,416. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

