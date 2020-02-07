Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $532,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,067,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in First Solar by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 221,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137,203 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in First Solar by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,311.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.