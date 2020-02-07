Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $9.20 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.17. 238,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,839. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

