Guinness Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 83,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,147. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

