Guinness Asset Management Ltd Takes $5.96 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,427,000 after acquiring an additional 382,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $98,557,000 after acquiring an additional 350,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $74.95. 66,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.