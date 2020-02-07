Guinness Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.07. 8,155,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,653,562. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

