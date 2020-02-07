Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,550. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

