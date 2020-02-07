Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,935,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,488,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

