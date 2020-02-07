Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.41.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $750.01. 10,504,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,891,846. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

