Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 4.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,971. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

