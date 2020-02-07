GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,434,000 after purchasing an additional 391,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

