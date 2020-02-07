GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WELL opened at $84.67 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.18.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
