GWM Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

VRP opened at $26.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

