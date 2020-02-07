GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 12,856 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,687,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 154,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 131,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.