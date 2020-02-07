Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. 455,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,203. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 89.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

