Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLNE. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 135,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,236. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,436 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

