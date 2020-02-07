Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195.38 ($2.57).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

