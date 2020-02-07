Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Aumann (ETR:AAG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aumann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Aumann alerts:

Shares of ETR:AAG opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.45. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.61. Aumann has a 52-week low of €11.68 ($13.58) and a 52-week high of €37.35 ($43.43).

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.