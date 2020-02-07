HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 326,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

Shares of HCA traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.93. 2,395,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.06. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $151.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.