Hedera Hashgraph Hits One Day Volume of $4.79 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $67.53 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03022706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00225652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00130874 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph's total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,061,654 coins. Hedera Hashgraph's official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

