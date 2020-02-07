Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Shares of Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.15. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 169,082 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company has a market cap of $523.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.59.

Helloworld Travel Company Profile (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

