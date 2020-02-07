Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 142,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Herc has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,960,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Herc by 381.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1,507.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.