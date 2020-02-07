HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $12.61 on Friday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT
Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.