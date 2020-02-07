HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $12.61 on Friday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

