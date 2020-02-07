Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.72 for the period. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.72 EPS.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 619,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

