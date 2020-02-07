Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

