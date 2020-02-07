Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.04, approximately 207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

