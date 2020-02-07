I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 6.7% After Insider Buying Activity

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.39, 251,057 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 319,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Specifically, Director Jonathan Silverstein purchased 558,888 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $14,329,888.32. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 500,000 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050,000.00.

I-Mab Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

