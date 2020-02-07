I Minerals (CVE:IMA) Trading Down 16.7%

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 475,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 503% from the average session volume of 78,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $3.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

I Minerals Company Profile (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops potassium-feldspar, quartz, halloysite, and kaolin and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

