ICON (ICX) Price Up 60.7% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. ICON has a market capitalization of $218.28 million and $112.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004303 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, IDEX and OOOBTC. During the last week, ICON has traded up 60.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,239,391 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Huobi, HitBTC, COSS, Binance, Bithumb, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Rfinex, ABCC, Allbit, CoinTiger and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.