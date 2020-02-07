IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 34.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. 1,491,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

