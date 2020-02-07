ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.40. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 70,367 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ImageWare Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

