ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 1,705,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,849,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

The company has a market cap of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit