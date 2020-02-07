ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 1,705,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,849,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

The company has a market cap of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

