Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Down 1.3%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) shares traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, 7,023 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

