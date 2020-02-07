Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 79,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,427. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.