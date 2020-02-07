ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGA. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.