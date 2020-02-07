Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP Marcia J. Avedon Sells 10,000 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IR opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

