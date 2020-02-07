Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.18

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and traded as high as $85.40. Inland Homes shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 746,865 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Inland Homes’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Inland Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

