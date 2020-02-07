Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 2,468 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.63. 45,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,891. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $180.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

