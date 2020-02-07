Insider Selling: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FCAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Capital by 380,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the second quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

