Insider Selling: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FCAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
