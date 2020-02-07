Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells 3,102 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JACK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,700. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.