Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $4,816,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00.

UBER stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,520,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571,386. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.77.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

