Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Benchmark

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

NYSE IBP traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 3,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Analyst Recommendations for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

