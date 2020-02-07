Intelsat (NYSE:I) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Intelsat (NYSE:I) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.99.

NYSE I traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 381,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,954. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

