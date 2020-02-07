InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.
NYSE INXN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. InterXion has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 23.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 9.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,141,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
