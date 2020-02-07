InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE INXN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. InterXion has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 23.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 9.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,141,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

