Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

