Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.37

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 49896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,642,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.